Vietnam attends BRICS Dialogue with Developing Countries

At the dialogue (Photo: VNA)





The dialogue, part of the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Summit hosted by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, drew foreign ministers from 10 BRICS member countries, ministers and deputy foreign ministers from 12 guest countries.

In her speech, Deputy FM Hang emphasised the importance of BRICS collaborating with developing countries to promote three key focuses, including enhancing multilateral cooperation by reinforcing the central role of the United Nations (UN) in coordinating global efforts for peace, security and sustainable development, and building trust and resolving disputes by peaceful means based on respect for the principles of the UN Charter and international law.

Another focus was on improving the role of developing countries in governance and fulfillment of global development agendas. She urged BRICS to contribute to accelerating sustainable development goals, ensuring that developing countries have access to breakthrough technological achievements, deep economic integration, and an open, fair, inclusive and non-discriminatory multilateral trading system.

The final focus was on strengthening the resilience, adaptability, and capacity of developing countries in addressing global challenges. BRICS should collaborate closely with partners, especially developing countries, in promoting global climate actions, ensuring food and energy security, disaster preparedness and epidemic prevention.

Affirming Vietnam’s consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of external relations; being a friend, a reliable partner, and an active and responsible member of the international community, she highlighted Vietnam's commitment to high-quality growth, prioritising green growth, sustainable development, innovation, and resilience with people at the centre of its development strategy.

Vietnam is ready to actively contribute to the activities of global, inter-regional and regional cooperation organisations and mechanisms for peace, cooperation and development, she said.

As Vietnam will host the Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit in 2025, she expressed Vietnam’s desire to join hands with other countries to advance global efforts for green growth and sustainable development.

On the occasion, the Vietnamese official held working sessions with her counterparts from Brazil, Venezuela and Bahrain.

Brazilian Deputy Foreign Minister Eduardo Paes Saboia proposed joint work to effectively realise the outcomes of the Vietnam visit by Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Viera in April.

As the President of the G20, Brazil hopes for Vietnam's active participation and contribution to the G20, he said, expressing willingness to work with Vietnam at multilateral forums in 2025 when Vietnam hosts P4G and Brazil assumes the presidency of the 30th UN Conference on Climate Change (COP 30).

Venezuelan Deputy Foreign Minister Tatiana Pugh Moreno agreed on the need to facilitate delegation exchanges and further strengthen close coordination to effectively realise the recently-reached agreements.

Bahraini Deputy Foreign Minister Isa Nasser Al Nuaimi and Deputy FM Hang affirmed their desire to further reinforce bilateral collaboration, especially through high-level delegation exchanges and increased cooperation in economy, trade and investment while working closely together within multilateral cooperation mechanisms./.