Vietnam attends ASEAN Para Sports Federation’s Board of Governors meeting

A Vietnamese delegation attended the 27th meeting of the ASEAN Para Sports Federation (APSF)’s Board of Governors which took place on July 29 in the framework of the 11th ASEAN Para Games in Surakarta, Indonesia.



The meeting reviewed sport activities for athletes with disabilities in the region in the recent past, and considered the plan on organizing the next ASEAN Para Games in Cambodia next year.



The meeting also discussed proposals and recommendations regarding financial matters and contributions by APSF members.



Addressing the meeting, President of Vietnam Paralympic Association Huynh Vinh Ai praised the good work of Indonesia in organising the 11th ASEAN Para Games in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, thus creating a playground for athletes with disabilities in the region after a five-year hiatus.



With 14 sports, the 11th ASEAN Para Games is scheduled to take place in Indonesia from July 30 to August 6. A total 1,648 athletes will vie for 907 sets of medals.



The Vietnamese team comprises 18 coaches and 120 athletes, who will compete in eight sports, namely athletics, swimming, powerlifting, badminton, table tennis, chess, judo, and archery./..