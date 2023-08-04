Vietnam attends ASEAN meetings on environment in Indonesia

A Vietnamese delegation is attending the 34th meeting of ASEAN Senior Officials on the Environment (ASOEN) and related meetings in Bogor city of West Java province, Indonesia, from July 31 to August 4.



The delegation is led by Le Ngoc Tuan, Director of the International Cooperation Department at the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) and Chief of the Vietnam ASEAN Office, the MoNRE said.



The annual chain of meetings are attended by senior officials of ASEAN member countries, partners, the ASEAN Secretariat, and international organisations.



Apart from the 34th ASOEN meeting, the events also include the 17th ASEAN - Japan Dialogue on Environment, the 3rd ASEAN - Republic of Korea Dialogue on Environment and Climate Change, the 5th ASEAN - EU High-Level Dialogue on Environment and Climate Change, the ASEAN - US Senior Officials’ Meeting on environment and climate change, and the 20th meeting of ASEAN Plus Three senior officials on environment.



The ASEAN Centre for Biodiversity coordinated with host Indonesia and the ASEAN Secretariat to hold several meetings.



A consultation also took place to consider the final draft ASEAN declaration on climate change. The draft will be submitted to the ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Environment and the ASEAN Summit for approval before the declaration is proposed to the coming 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28).



The Vietnamese delegation actively participated in and made contributions to the meetings, winning high evaluation from other ASEAN countries, according to the MoNRE./.