Vietnam attends 8th World Cities Summit
Themed “Liveable and Sustainable Cities: Emerging Stronger”, the event gathers government leaders, mayors, leaders of provinces and cities, and leading experts in development from worldwide, focusing their discussions on measures to address challenges facing sustainable and liveable cities, and sharing integrated urban solutions and promote new partnerships in the field.
On the agenda are issues related to sustainable finance, smart cities, development and planning, urban resilience and future liveable cities.
According to Singapore's Centre for Liveable Cities and the Urban Redevelopment Authority - the organiser of the event - the WCS creates a venue for leaders from public, private and international academic sectors to exchange ideas and together find solutions for cities of the future.
The biennial forum was initiated in 2008. It has so far attracted the participation of more than 250 cities around the globe,/.