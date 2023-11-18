Vietnam attends 6th ICAPP Media Forum

A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) joined more than 30 other delegations of political parties and media agencies from the 15 member countries of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) Standing Committee at its 6th Media Forum in Seoul, the Republic of Korea, on November 18.



In his opening remarks, Kang Hoon-sik, Co-chairman of the Forum, highly valued the growing interaction between the ICAPP and people in the region through more diverse and widespread coverage of the ICAPP's activities on mass media.



At the event, the CPV delegation expressed Vietnam's hope that the ICAPP in general, and the ICAPP Media Forum in particular, to continue to serve as a mechanism for all member parties to discuss and share measures to promote digital transformation, effectively utilise social networks, improve internet access and digital skills for people, and foster the promotion of countries' image.



As a member of the ICAPP Standing Committee, the CPV wished to strengthen cooperation in popularising the ICAPP's activities widely on media and among Vietnamese people from all walks of life, and at the same time, closely coordinate with the ICAPP Secretariat to further spread information about ICAPP activities on international and regional media.



At the event, participants approved two initiatives on establishing the ICAPP Media Network with the expanded participation of all political parties and media agencies in the region, and publishing ICAPP Newsletter quarterly to update ICAPP activities.



The CPV delegation actively engaged in discussions on the Forum's action programme, and had meetings with representatives of several political parties attending the event to discuss measures to promote cooperation in the future.



Established in September 2000 in Manila, the Philippines, the ICAPP serves as the largest dialogue forum of more than 350 political parties in Asia. The ICAPP Media Forum was initiated in September 2015 to promote cooperation between political parties and the media, contributing to realising ICAPP's goals of building a peaceful, stable, harmonious and prosperous community in Asia./.