Vietnam attends 36th ASEAN Plus One Council of Teachers Convention

A delegation of the Vietnamese education and training sector’s labour union led by its President Nguyen Ngoc An attended the 36th ASEAN Plus One Council of Teachers Convention with the Republic of Korea (ACT + 1) held in Jakarta, Indonesia, from September 2-4.



With the theme “Recovering from the pandemic: Designing post-pandemic education in digitally infused world”, the event attracted the participation of around 600 officials and teachers from nine member countries, namely Brunei, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK).



Discussions at the event focused on measures to narrow the gap in digital transformation in education, the participation in the new teaching and learning methods, empowerment for teachers in post-pandemic learning recovery, and improvement of teacher qualifications after the pandemic.



The Vietnamese delegation delivered a Country Report with the theme "Vietnam's Education during the Pandemic: Barriers and Measures to Improve Quality in the Post-pandemic Period" and another on solutions to narrow the digital gap in education./.