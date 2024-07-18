Making news
Vietnam attends 34th Hong Kong Book Fair
At the fair, the Consulate General of Vietnam designed a space rich in cinematic elements, showcasing classic and contemporary Vietnamese literary works that have been adapted into films or translated into multiple languages. The Vietnamese booth also features books highlighting the nation's culture, arts, tourism, and cuisine, including English and Chinese versions of Vietnam Pictorial published by the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).
Within the "Vietnam Space" at the fair, the Consulate General created a display area featuring historical books and those representing Vietnamese culture and arts, aiming to introduce and promote the Southeast Asian nation’s images to local and international visitors.
Talking to the VNA's resident reporters, Vietnamese Consul General Le Duc Hanh stressed that the Consulate General aims to bring Vietnam closer to the world, in line with the Party’s and State’s cultural diplomacy policies.
The 2023 edition of the fair attracted nearly 1 million visitors in seven consecutive days./.