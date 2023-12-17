Vietnam attends 26th Greater Mekong Subregion Ministerial Conference

A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Quoc Phuong attended the 26th Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) Ministerial Conference (MC26), held on December 15 in Myanmar.



The conference comprised of a plenary session and a retreat. At the Ministerial Retreat, participants discussed an innovation strategy for development and strengthening the engagement of local governments in the GMS Programme.



The GMS Programme was official formed in 1992 with the support of the Asian Development Bank (ADB). It aims to facilitate and promote win-win economic cooperation among the GMS countries – namely Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, Myanmar, and China’s Yunnan and Guangxi provinces./.