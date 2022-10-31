Vietnam attends 22nd International Meeting of Communist and Workers' Parties  

A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by member of the Party Central Committee and deputy head of its Commission for Internal Affairs Tran Quoc Cuong attended the 22nd International Meeting of Communist and Workers' Parties (IMWCP) in Havana from October 27-29.



At the meeting hosted by the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), participants discussed and gave assessments of international and regional issues, current challenges to peace, stability and development in the world, the environment and the interests of the working class and people.



Cuong emphasised the importance of consolidating international solidarity and strengthening relations among Communist parties, workers and progressive forces in the world in the context of recent global complicated developments .



On the sidelines of the event, the Vietnamese delegation had meetings with a number of participating delegations, during which they discussed orientations to promote their relations in the coming time.



While there, the Vietnamese delegtion paid a coutersy visit to First Secretary and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel; met Politburo member and permanent member of the Secretariat of the PCC Central Committee Roberto Morales Ojeda; and had working sessions with acting head the PCC Central Committee's Department of External Relations Ángel Arzuaga Reyes and President of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples Fernando González Llort.



During the meetings, the Vietnamese sides expressed the hope to further promote the cooperation relationship between the two countries, for the sake of the two peoples and the cause of socialist construction in each country, for peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world./.