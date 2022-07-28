Making news
Vietnam attends 2022 Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defence conference
At the invitation of Commander of United States Indo-Pacific Command Admiral John C Aquilino and Chief of the Australian Defence Force General Angus Campbell, Tan joined the 24th edition of the event together with senior military leaders from regional countries, including Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, the US, Canada, Chile, Colombia, France and Peru, Timor Leste, and several other ASEAN nations.
He participated in discussions in climate change and security implications for the Indo-Pacific, advanced technology and its impacts on the regional security, and impacts of current security threats to Indo-Pacific.
In addition to bilateral meetings with Admiral Aquilino, General Campbell, Tan also met Chief of General Staff of Mongolia, Lt. Gen. Dovchinsuren Ganzorig.
CHODs is an annual event co-hosted by the US Indo-Pacific Command since 1998 to enhance mutual understanding and cooperation among chiefs of defence and armed forces of Indo-Pacific countries./.