Vietnam attends 19th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting in Kuala Lumpur

Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang at the 19th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM-19). (Photo: VNA)

The 19th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM-19), themed “ASEAN Unity for Security and Prosperity”, opened in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on October 31 under the chair of Malaysian Defence Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin.



A high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, led by Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang, is attending ADMM-19, the 12th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM+), and relevant events from October 30 to November 2.



In his speech, Giang affirmed Vietnam’s strongest support for Malaysia in fulfilling its role as ASEAN Chair 2025. He expressed his confidence that Malaysia would successfully lead ASEAN this year, further bolstering regional solidarity and power to actively and flexibly address emerging security challenges, for the sake of peace, stability, and resilience.



In his opening remarks, Nordin stressed that ADMM-19 marks a historic milestone, with the presence of Timor-Leste as the latest member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).



Beyond traditional security challenges, he warned that the digital domain faces growing risks from invisible but equally dangerous threats such as cyberattacks, disinformation, and digital manipulation. Non-state actors are exploiting technologies as weapons to disrupt societies and undermine critical infrastructure. He said ADMM must move beyond conventional military cooperation toward technology foresight, cybersecurity collaboration, and shared innovation.



The Vietnamese delegation at the 19th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM-19) (Photo: VNA)

The meeting heard reports on the outcomes of the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting (ADSOM), adopted eight new ADMM initiatives, and held workshops and meetings, including ASEAN - Republic of Korea and ASEAN+1 sessions. It also discussed the ASEAN+1 Maritime Exercise and finalised the agenda for the upcoming 12th ADMM+ Meeting.



It adopted the Joint Statement by the ASEAN Defence Ministers on the Implementation of the ASEAN Political‑Security Community Strategic Plan of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, and the Kuala Lumpur Joint Declaration of the ADMM on ASEAN Unity for Security and Prosperity.



The Kuala Lumpur Declaration underscores the importance of upholding ASEAN’s leading role, the ADMM and ADMM+ frameworks, in boosting regional security cooperation. It reaffirms the commitment to enhancing cooperation in non-traditional security areas, maintaining open and transparent cooperation, and calls for the full implementation of the Five-Point Consensus set by ASEAN leaders to deal with Myanmar-related issue./.