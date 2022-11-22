Vietnam attends 11th ICAPP General Assembly  

A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), headed by Hoang Duy Chinh, member of the Party Central Committee, has attended the 11th General Assembly of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) in Turkey.



Themed "The Role of Political Parties in Strengthening Dialogue for Global Peace, Prosperity and Cooperation," the function took place in Istanbul from November 17-20.



It saw the participation of 69 political parties from 31 Asian countries and a number of observers from parties, international and regional organisations and diplomatic missions in Turkey.



The meeting unanimously adopted the Istanbul declaration, expressing concern about the growing uncertainties and disputes in many regions of the world; and emphasising the importance of upholding the special role of cooperation between political parties and political relations via strengthening dialogue and coordination among political parties in Asia and across the globe for peace, security, prosperity and development.



At the event, Vietnam affirmed that it always attaches importance to the role of party external relations and multilateral political party forums.



It emphasised that the CPV, as a member of the ICAPP Standing Committee, will continue to join Asian political parties’ efforts in contribution to ICAPP's activities and priorities, building ICAPP into a leading multilateral political party organisation in the region and the world.



On the sidelines, the Vietnamese delegation had bilateral meetings with foreign political parties to discuss measures to step up cooperation with them in the time to come./.