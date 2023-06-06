Vietnam attaches great importance to ties with US: President

He hailed the US diplomat’s efforts to collaborate with Vietnamese authorities and visit many Vietnamese localities to seek stronger partnership between the two countries.



Knapper expressed his delight at the progress of bilateral ties after 28 years of normalising their relations and 10 year of setting up their comprehensive partnership.



He said that US President Joe Biden was pleased with the outcomes of his telephone talks with Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in March. The ambassador held that amid many global challenges, the strengthening of cooperation between the two countries is meaningful for peace and stability in the region and the world.



He told the host that US businesses who have visited Vietnam recently are eager to invest in health care, high technology, and especially education-training, one of the focuses in the Vietnam-US partnership over the years with the success of the Fulbright University model.



The US will continue to work closely with Vietnam in dealing with aftermaths of the war, including settling problems caused by Agent Orange/dioxin, conducting bomb and mine clearance activities, and searching for soldiers listed as missing-in-action after the war.



Mentioning the fruitful outcomes of the recent phone talks, President Thuong said that the leaders shared important orientations for the development of the bilateral ties in the long run. They also assigned relevant agencies of both sides to implement cooperation in all fields.



He said he hopes the two sides will coordinate closely in organising activities in celebration of the 10-year strategic partnership between the two countries.



The State leader underlined the need to increase the exchange of delegations and meetings at all levels, and to conduct more joint programmes and projects in all fields, thus benefiting both sides.



Regarding economic and trade partnership, Thuong stressed that Vietnam always creates favourable conditions for US firms seeking investment and business opportunities in Vietnam. He suggested that the two sides better exploit their cooperation potential in education and training.



The two countries should also further expand partnership in defense, security, and the settlement of the aftermaths of the war. Other areas of cooperation include humanitarian aid, especially coping with the consequences of Agent Orange in Vietnam, he said, adding that contributing to the process of reconciliation, and healing and building trust between the two countries will open up new opportunities in other important fields./.