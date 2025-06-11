Making news
Vietnam attaches great importance to ties with France: PM
He noted that his ongoing trip to France, taking place shortly after French President Emmanuel Macron’s Vietnam visit in late May, demonstrated Vietnam’s strong commitment to deepening the bilateral relationship in a deep, effective and practical manner.
Yaël Braun-Pivet welcomed Chinh and his delegation, praising the PM's significant engagements, which she said helped translate the major directions of the comprehensive strategic partnership into concrete actions.
She said that the Chair of the France–Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group had joined President Macron’s delegation to Vietnam and that the French legislature considered the trip a resounding success. She also expressed satisfaction with the dynamic and close cooperation between the two countries’ friendship parliamentarians’ groups.
She expressed admiration for Vietnam’s impressive all-round development and emphasised that parliamentary exchanges and cooperation remain one of the key pillars of the France–Vietnam comprehensive strategic partnership.
She said that a growing number of French citizens are living, investing, working and succeeding in Vietnam, highlighting the vital role of the community in deepening bilateral ties.
The two sides reviewed the positive outcomes of bilateral ties, including legislative cooperation, particularly through regular delegation exchanges and close interactions between the two parliaments. They agreed that this cooperation plays a crucial role in enhancing mutual understanding, reinforcing political trust, and promoting collaboration in other fields.
PM Chinh underscored the essential role of the legislatures in exercising constitutional and legislative authority, deciding on key national issues, and overseeing government operations.
He said that in Vietnam’s 15th National Assembly, women account for 30.2% of total deputies, while female representation in provincial and district-level People’s Councils stands at 29%, placing Vietnam among the countries with the highest levels of female political participation globally.
Both sides agreed to maintain regular high-level exchanges and enhance cooperation between parliamentary committees, friendship groups, women and young parliamentarians. This will help the two legislatures share experience, improve their effectiveness, and jointly monitor the implementation of bilateral agreements.
PM Chinh called on the French side to soon ratify the EU–Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).
On multilateral cooperation, the two leaders pledged to strengthen coordination and mutual support at regional and global parliamentary forums such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the Assemblée parlementaire de la Francophonie (APF), and to promote the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for the benefit of both nations and for global peace, stability, cooperation and development.
To further advance the Vietnam–France comprehensive strategic partnership in a practical and effective manner, PM Chinh called on the French National Assembly to support the realisation of specific aspects of bilateral relations, including projects in infrastructure development, new energy, education and training, cultural exchange, and museum conservation.
On this occasion, the PM extended an invitation from National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man to President Braun-Pivet to visit Vietnam and she gladly accepted./.