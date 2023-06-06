Vietnam athletes claim more Paralympic golds in swimming

The gold medals were earned by Danh Hoa, Do Thanh Hai, Nguyen Hoang Nha, Vo Huynh Anh Khoa and Vo Thanh Tung.



Nguyen Dang Vien, head coach of the Vietnamese swimming team, told the Vietnam News Agency that his team aims to gain a position in the top three, with the number of gold medals expected to exceed 27, secured in the previous Games.



Also on June 5, Nguyen Thi Hai won a gold in the women’s javelin throw F57. A day earlier, she claimed the first gold medal in track-and-field for Vietnam in the women's shot put F57 event.



Her teammate Ngo Thi Lan Thanh also secured a gold in the women’s javelin throw F55.



The Vietnamese athletics team has so far won four gold medals at the ongoing 12th ASEAN Paralympic Games.



In the previous Games, they contributed 15 gold medals.



The Vietnamese sports delegation to the event consists of 164 members, including 122 athletes. The Vietnamese athletes are competing in eight out of 13 sports at the tournament, namely track-and-field, swimming, weightlifting, badminton, table tennis, chess, judo, and boccia.



Vietnam is set to win 50-55 gold medals and named among the top four countries in the medal tally at the event.



At the 11th ASEAN Paralympic Games in Jakarta, Indonesia last year, Vietnam claimed 183 medals, including 65 gold, 62 silver and 56 bronze, ranking third on the medal tally./.