Vietnam athlete wins gold at World Wushu Championships

Specifically, Nhi grabbed the highest score at 9,760 points. She was followed by He Jianxin from China’s Hong Kong, and Malaysia’s Tan Cheong Ming, respectively.



Earlier, she also bagged a silver medal in the women's nandao taolu event with 9,743 points.



The HYX 16th World Wushu Championships is being held in the US from November 16-20 with 22 men's and women's competition categories.



In the previous edition in 2019, the Vietnamese team won one gold, four silver and four bronze medals. The country sent 13 athletes to this year’s championships./.