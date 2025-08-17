Vietnam at 80 – From war-torn nation to global symbol of peace, development: Former Israeli official

Former Israeli Minister of Justice Yossi Beilin in a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency. Photo: VNA

Former Israeli Minister of Justice Yossi Beilin has praised Vietnam as a dynamic nation emerging from the shadows of war to become a symbol of peace, development, renewal, and international connectivity.

In a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency on the threshold of the country’s 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2), Beilin, who played a key role in establishing diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Israel in 1993 as Israel’s then Deputy Foreign Minister, expressed his admiration for Vietnam’s transformation over the past decades.

For people of his age, Vietnam is a small but unyielding nation that triumphed in the wars. However, for younger generations, the country represents an attractive destination and a nation of peace and renewal, according to the former official.

Lauding Vietnam’s achievements in technology and modernisation, he noted that the country has capitalised on its latecomer advantage, especially in such emerging fields as AI. Besides, the industrious and dynamic nature of the Vietnamese people serves as a crucial factor of the nation’s success.

Evaluating Vietnam's Doi moi (renewal) policy launched in 1986, Beilin held that the country has not only achieved economic success but also emerged as an influential international mediator. It has the capacity and cultural foundations to act as a bridge between countries, and even between opposing sides – a valuable role in a divided world.

Vietnam is a place where people with various cultures and interests could meet and hold talks, he said, adding this is the reason why it has been seen as a venue for negotiations and agreement-signing.

Drawing from his considerable experience in the Middle East peace processes, Beilin said he believes that Vietnam could share valuable diplomatic lessons, particularly the principle of mutual understanding which he described as the key to seeking durable solutions.

Regarding the Vietnam – Israel ties, he said the economic relations have been growing robustly, especially since the signing of the free trade agreement in 2023. While cooperation was traditionally centred on agriculture, he observed that in recent years it has expanded into technology and health care, a shift accelerated following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beilin said Israeli agriculture has evolved dramatically, with only 1–2% of the population working in the sector, yet productivity remains extremely high thanks to modern equipment and irrigation technology. Israel has experience in water distribution and wastewater recycling that Vietnam could learn from.

He assessed the cooperation potential between the two countries as enormous, potentially increasing tenfold to reach tens of billions of USD with current growth momentum, particularly in technology, health care, and high-tech agriculture.

Extending congratulations to Vietnam on its 80th National Day anniversary, Beilin emphasised the country's remarkable journey. He expressed his hope that Vietnam will continue opening more boldly to fully realise its potential./.