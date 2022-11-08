Vietnam Art Photo Contest and Exhibition presents top photography of 2022

The Vietnam Art Photo Contest and Exhibition 2022, highlighting the best art photography from around the country, has been opened at the HCM Fine Art Museum by the Department of Fine Arts, Photography and Exhibition, under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.



The contest received 16,395 entries from 1,502 photographers from 63 provinces and cities nationwide over three months from professional and non-professional photographers who are Vietnamese citizens or overseas Vietnamese, aged at least 18 years old.



There are a total of 30 winners, including two gold medals, four silver medals, eight bronze medals, and 16 consolation prizes.



The exhibition presents 187 art photographs, showing various concepts. Photos are divided into two categories: realistic and conceptual photos. The photos feature the beauty of people, landscapes, nature, and the will and power to fight against natural disasters and epidemics.



Quynh Ngoc Phung, a student at the University of Social Sciences and Humanities, said that “all of the pictures here have a meaningful story. It brought me strong emotions.”



“It is an opportunity for me to meet famous photographers,” she added.



Cao Thanh Ha, a member of HCM City Photography Association, said that “this competition is considered one of the most difficult photography competitions in Vietnam. It is always a joy and a motivation for me when my work is exhibited.”



The exhibition lasts until November 13./.