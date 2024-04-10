Vietnam Art Photo Contest and Exhibition 2024 to be held in Hanoi, Hue city

"Dawn on Nga Bay City" by Nguyen Hien Thanh (Hau Giang) receives a consolation prize at the Vietnam Art Photo Contest and Exhibition 2022.

The Department of Fine Arts, Photography and Exhibition under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST), in coordination with Vietnam Association of photographic Artists, will hold the Vietnam Art Photo Contest and Exhibition 2024 in Hanoi and Hue city in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, according to the MCST.

The cultural and art activity is intended to celebrate the country's major holidays and the 70th anniversary of the capital's Liberation Day (October 10, 1954 - October 10, 2024).

The contest, which is held every two years, offers an opportunity to review and evaluate the achievements of Vietnamese photography in the past two years, the organising committee said.

The photo contest is open to professional and non-professional photographers who are Vietnamese citizens, including those living or working abroad, aged 18 years or older.

Photos must be taken between August 2022 and June 2024 and will be divided into two categories: realistic and conceptual. Those that have been edited or created using artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms will not be accepted.

The photo entries must reflect life, people, culture, landscape, nature, nation building, the fight against natural disasters and pandemics, thoughts, opinions, and ideas about life toward the values of truth, goodness, and beauty.

The organising committee will award 32 prizes, including three gold medals, six silver medals, eight bronze medals, and 15 consolation prizes.

The awards ceremony of the contest and opening ceremony of the exhibition highlighting the best art photography from around the country are expected to take place in Hanoi in early October and in Hue city in late October. A virtual exhibition will be opened in October./.