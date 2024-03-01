Vietnam Art Photo Contest and Exhibition 2024 calls for submission

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the event’s opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ta Quang Dong said the contest will encourage photographers to create high-value works in terms of content and art, serving the cultural and spiritual life of the people, contributing to promoting the beauty of the land and people of Vietnam to the world.The biennial event is expected to create a playground for photographers across the country, introduce the best photographic artworks to both the national and international public and at the same time, summarise and evaluate the achievements of Vietnamese photography in the past two years, according to the organising board.Eligible applicants of the "Vietnam Art Photo Contest and Exhibition 2024" include both professional and non-professional photographers who are Vietnamese citizens or overseas Vietnamese, aged at least 18 years old.The entries, which are required to be taken from August 2022 to June 2024, will compete in two categories: realistic and conceptual photos. Their content should reflect contemporary life, people, culture, landscape, nature, national construction and defence, or efforts in the fight against natural disasters and epidemics, and issues of contemporary life, thoughts, opinions, ideas about life or have other content towards the values of truth, goodness and beauty.The contest is open to entries at anhnghethuatvietnam2024.vn from May 2 until July 15, 2024.