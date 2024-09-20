Making news
Vietnam appreciates timely international support for post-typhoon recovery efforts
At the ministry’s regular press briefing on September 19, the diplomat noted that showing solidarity and compassion for the losses and damage suffered by the Vietnamese government and people, especially those in the heavily impacted northern provinces, many countries and international organisations have sent letters and messages of condolences. To help Vietnam swiftly recover from the storm’s aftermath, they have also provided direct and indirect support such as financial aid, devices and supplies for accommodation and search and rescue work, essential items, and expert assistance, among others.
Furthermore, in the spirit of mutual support and in response to the calls from domestic authorities, Vietnamese communities at home and abroad have donated money, equipment, and essential goods to send to the affected localities, helping people there quickly stabilise their lives.
The spokesperson reported that, to date, the Vietnamese diaspora has directly donated 13 billion VND (528,886 USD), with additional contributions expected to come in the near future.
"Vietnam deeply values the precious solidarity, encouragement, and timely support from the international community and overseas Vietnamese, which have greatly assisted the government and people in overcoming the severe damage caused by natural disasters, storms, and floods, thereby helping stabilise the situation, restore production, and promote growth," Hang stressed.
In response to a separate question regarding the protection of Vietnamese fishermen and vessels seeking shelter from Typhoon Soulik, which has now weakened into a tropical depression, Hang said added that the Prime Minister has issued a directive on focused and decisive measures to respond effectively to the depression.
Following the PM and the ministry’s instructions, Vietnamese diplomatic missions in China and nearby areas have urgently coordinated with local authorities to update information on Soulik and requested their support for Vietnamese vessels and fishermen at sea who may not have had time to return to shore promptly.
The Ministry has also sent diplomatic notes to foreign diplomatic missions in Hanoi to ensure close coordination and timely reporting to their respective countries, enabling necessary assistance in case of emergency rescue or relief for Vietnamese fishermen and vessels./.