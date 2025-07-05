Vietnam appoints new personnel for Vietnam – Laos cooperation committee

Minister of Finance Nguyen Van Thang serves as Chairman of the Vietnam – Laos Cooperation Committee. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung on July 4 signed Decision No. 1482/QD-TTg on the personnel of the Vietnam – Laos Cooperation Committee, part of the Intergovernmental Committee for Bilateral Cooperation between the two countries.

Under the decision, Minister of Finance Nguyen Van Thang serves as Chairman of the committee while Deputy Minister of Finance Tran Quoc Phuong as Vice Chairman. The committee’s Secretariat is staffed by officials at the department level within the Ministry of Finance.

Committee members include deputy minister-level leaders or senior officials from the Government Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of National Defence, the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Education and Training, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Construction, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

Additional members may be appointed by the committee chairperson based on the agenda of each Intergovernmental Committee meeting. The Ministry of Finance acts as the standing body of the committee./.