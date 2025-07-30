Vietnam announces delegation for Southeast Asian and Japanese Youth Programme

The 16 Vietnamese delegates to board the 49th Ship for Southeast Asian and Japanese Youth Programme (SSEAYP). (Photo: The organising board)

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee on July 29 announced the list of 16 Vietnamese delegates to board the 49th Ship for Southeast Asian and Japanese Youth Programme (SSEAYP), scheduled to take place from January 15 to February 17, 2026.

As part of the programme, the delegation will engage in various activities aboard the Nippon Maru ship and visit Japan, Singapore, and Thailand. During the journey, they will pay courtesy calls on representatives of the host countries’ governments; tour offices, schools, and cultural landmarks; meet with local youths; and experience host country cultures through homestays.

The 16 delegates were chosen from thousands of candidates across Vietnam following a rigorous and highly competitive national selection process. Candidates were assessed based on multiple criteria, including being aged between 18 and 30; having a good command of English; a solid understanding of Vietnam’s history, culture, society, politics, and economy; and demonstrated engagement in local youth movements. In addition, knowledge of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Japan, and Vietnam’s partnership with regional and international partners was also required.

This year’s programme will focus on key themes including quality education, sustainable and responsible economic growth and tourism, the global environment and climate change, disaster risk reduction and recovery, social welfare and inclusion, and the digital society and artificial intelligence.

First launched in 1974 by the Government of Japan in cooperation with ASEAN member states, the programme aims to foster friendship and mutual understanding among youth from Southeast Asia and Japan. Vietnam officially joined SSEAYP in 1996, one year after its accession to ASEAN. The programme offers a unique platform for Vietnamese youth to broaden their horizons, sharpen their skills, and present a dynamic, forward-looking image of the younger Vietnamese generation to the international community./.