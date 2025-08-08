Vietnam, Angola seek stronger, more practical cooperation

Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son. Photo: Lam Khanh/VNA

Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and his Angolan counterpart Téte António have agreed to build on their long-standing friendship to promote deeper, more practical cooperation in the fields of economy, trade and investment.



At their meeting, which took place in the Angolan capital of Luanda on August 7 as part of State President Luong Cuong’s ongoing state visit to the African nation, the two officials also agreed to make full use of existing cooperation mechanisms, particularly the Vietnam – Angola Intergovernmental Committee, and step up exchanges of delegations at all levels.



Son, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, thanked the Angolan Ministry of External Relations for its active role in advancing the bilateral ties and preparing for President Cuong’s historic visit to Angola. He proposed the two ministries work closely to relise the outcomes of the visit.



António described the Vietnamese President’s visit as a significant milestone in the history of bilateral relations, helping to strengthen existing areas of cooperation and open up promising new spheres. He called on both sides to capitalise on their strong foundation of friendship to boost economic, trade and investment ties in a more substantial way.



The two officials also committed to concretising cooperation programmes in priority fields such as agriculture, food security and rice production. Both sides encouraged their business communities to explore new opportunities for trade and investment.



Son also requested the Angolan Government and relevant agencies to create favourable conditions for Vietnamese citizens and businesses to live, work and operate in Angola, thus contributing to Angola's socio-economic development as well as friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries.



He took this occasion to invite António to soon visit Vietnam. The Angolan minister accepted the invitation with pleasure./.