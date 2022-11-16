Making news
Vietnam, Angola forge multi-faceted cooperation
The two sides agreed to step up delegation exchanges, especially those at the high level, and strive to raise the bilateral trade to over 100 million USD in the coming years.
The officials compared notes on measures and orientations to boost collaboration in politics-diplomacy, economy, trade, health care and education, and consented to consider cooperation mechanisms and consolidate the legal framework to facilitate the bilateral cooperation.
The two sides concurred to soon organise the seventh meeting of the Vietnam-Angola Inter-governmental Committee in Luanda.
Hieu spoke highly of Angola’s position and role in Africa and expressed his delight at positive developments in the friendship and multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries.
The deputy minister expressed his wish that the two foreign ministries will carry forward their pioneering role in promoting the time-honoured relationship, for peace, cooperation and development in the region.
For his part, Lopes affirmed that the Angolan Government wishes to foster the multi-faceted cooperation with Vietnam, and make the partnerships in economy, trade and investment on par with the fine political ties.
The visiting official said his is accompanied by representatives from trade promotion agencies and 15 Angolan businesses that are operating in different spheres and want to seek cooperation opportunities in Vietnam.
Angola’s accelerating the diversification of the national economy will bring about substantial opportunities to Vietnamese firms, he stressed.
Hieu thanked Angola for backing Vietnam’s running of election to the United Nations Human Rights Council for 2023-2025, and called on the African nation’s support for Vietnam’s candidacy for a seat at the World Heritage Committee (WHC) in 2023-2027.
Following the talks, the two officials attended the opening ceremony of a photo exhibition on the culture, land and people of Angola, which is part of activities celebrating the 47th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties (November 12, 1975).
On November 14, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son hosted a reception for the Angolan official.
Son affirmed that Vietnam stands ready to work together with Angola to deepen the bilateral relations in a pragmatic and effective manner.
Lopes emphasised that Angola attaches importance to the long-standing friendship with Vietnam – one of the first countries setting up diplomatic ties with Angola after the African nation gained independence.
Host and guest discussed specific measures to forge the cooperation such as boosting the trading of products of both sides’ strength like agricultural and pharmaceutical products and wood, and expanding collaboration in education-training, oil and gas and digital transformation.
They also agreed to soon negotiate and sign important documents to create a legal framework for the cooperation./.