Vietnam an increasingly important partner of int’l community: diplomats

On the occasion of the 78th National Day of Vietnam, foreign ambassadors and chief representatives of international organisations have offered congratulations on its achievements, affirming that Vietnam has been establishing itself as an increasingly important partner of the international community in settling global common challenges.



Sending his best wishes to the leaders and people of Vietnam on the National Day (September 2), Singaporean Ambassador Jaya Ratnam said the country is highly valued by the world for its strong principles and a high sense of international responsibility. It has won the trust and recognition of the international community.



Vietnam’s global stature is reflected through its positions and roles it has been holding at regional and international forums, especially the United Nations.



All of these demonstrate the trust in and respect for Vietnam from other countries, he noted, expressing his belief that it will continue obtaining more successes in leadership positions in the region and the world.



Speaking highly of Vietnam’s unceasingly growing role in the international arena, Canadian Ambassador Shawn Steil held that a contribution to this is the country’s economic growth, which is among the fastest in the region and maybe in the world.



The diplomat said Vietnam will soon become not only a base of manufacturing but also one of innovations, and that consumers will not only buy made-in-Vietnam products but also invented-in-Vietnam ones.



The future of Vietnam is bright, and it is increasingly showing its leadership role in the region and the world. To a partner like Canada, what Vietnam can do is unlimited, according to Steil.



Meanwhile, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Pauline Tamesis affirmed the UN believes that to Vietnam, challenges can turn into opportunities to shift to a more sustainable, inclusive, and resilient socio-economic development model in which no one is left behind.



Appreciating the Vietnamese Government’s commitments and actions to realise the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Resident Representative of the UN Development Programme (UNDP) in Vietnam Ramla Khalidi said the country has made commitments towards sustainable development.



Such factors as the COVID-19 pandemic, the conflict in Ukraine, and some other crises have increased challenges to the realisation of the SDGs, yet Vietnam has made impressive progress towards many goals.



It has ranked 51st among 165 countries in terms of the SDG Index. Substantial strides have also been made in five of the 17 SDGs, including education, poverty reduction, and access to clean water, she elaborated.



Khalidi considered Vietnam as a model of poverty reduction carried out in a particularly short period of time, adding she thinks that many countries will look at Vietnam to learn those lessons.



She offered congratulations and voiced her hope that the UNDP will keep working with the Vietnamese Government in resolving the remaining challenges of the SDGs and new challenges in the 21st century./.