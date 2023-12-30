Tourists visit Ninh Binh Province's Trang An Eco-Tourism site. Vietnam is a favourite destination for digital nomads who can work from anywhere in the world. Photo: VNA

Convenient tourist visa, abundant attractions, low cost of living, and a friendly atmosphere are among the reasons that help Vietnam become an ideal destination for digital nomads, according to Travel Off Path, a travel news source which provides the most up-to-date and relevant news for travelers across the globe.



Vietnam’s 90-day tourist visa, which was recently introduced in August, is a game changer for visitors and digital nomads alike, it said.



Not only is the document obtainable online, but it also allows for multiple entries in and out of Vietnam, enabling remote workers to explore hotspots and attractions located outside the country’s borders with ease, Travel Off Path noted.



Similar visas in comparable Southeast Asian destinations are nowhere near as easily obtainable or long-lasting.



Thailand’s, for example, only lasts for 30 to 45 days while Indonesia requires applicants to have proof of funds of at least 2 billion IDR (130,000 USD) in their bank account, which is simply unrealistic for a lot of remote workers.



Not only famous for its beautiful landscapes, Travel Off Path said that Vietnam attracts remote workers because of its low cost of living.



With a spacious one-bedroom apartment costs less than $250 and monthly food costs hovering around 200 USD, it's easy to see why many digital nomads flock to Vietnam.



Anecdotal evidence shows that the average living expenses of a digital nomad living in Hanoi, Da Nang, or Ho Chi Minh City range between 700 and 950 USD, which is remarkably cheaper in comparison with other countries in Southeast Asian countries like Thailand or Malaysia.



In particular, friendliness and hospitality are great characteristics that are deeply imprinted in Vietnamese culture. Visitors can feel these things when interacting or asking local people for help.



The willingness of Vietnamese people to share their culture and traditions not only enhances the overall experience but also allows you to make new connections and actually feel like you’re part of a community.

The country’s popularity among digital nomads has turned its biggest cities into thriving expat communities where you can meet people in the same position as yours through co-working spaces and meet-up events.



Not only is it a destination that attracts digital nomads, Vietnam is also the second most popular New Years destination in Asia. This was announced by Travel off Path based on analysis of Singapore-based travel platform 12Go. Accordingly, the 10 most prominent countries in Asia to enjoy the year-end festive season and welcome the new year include Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, India, Cambodia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Laos, Malaysia and Japan.



Vietnam is a country with beautiful landscapes, along with rich history and culture, especially attractive street food, Travel Off Path said. Besides, Vietnam is home to many United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO)-recognised world heritage sites such as Hue, Hoi An, Ha Long Bay, My Son Sanctuary and Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park.

The travel platform recommended Sa Pa as a winter retreat for families, and Hanoi's bustling streets for solo adventurers. It also advised tourists to check out the holiday atmosphere in Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City./.