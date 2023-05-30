Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

Vietnam among top three attractive destinations for RoK visitors

Vietnam is among the top three most favourite tourist destinations for Korean visitors in Asia, according to statistics from KB Kookmin Card of the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Korean tourists have spent money on travel abroad as soon as COVID-19 prevention measures being lifted.

Data from to KB Kookmin Card  in January 1 – May 15 showed that in Asia, Taiwan (China), Vietnam, Japan and Thailand are particularly popular destinations for Korean tourists with the growth rates of 319%, 227%, 193% and 172% , respectively.

Japan and Vietnam - the two countries chosen by Korean tourists to visit the most, still show their attractiveness, with increases of 222% and 163% respectively.

The number of air tickets to Vietnam booked by Korean tourists accounted for 12% of the total of air tickets for outbound tours, just after Japan with 52%.

According to KB Kookmin Card , the booking rate of air tickets by Korean holiday-makers increased in all regions, with the highest growth recorded for Asia with a year-on-year surge of 192%.

Travel agencies, airlines, and duty-free shops in the RoK witnessed respective revenue surges of 409%, 150% and 88% compared to the same period last year./.

