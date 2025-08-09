Vietnam among top four at 2025 International AI Olympiad

The Vietnamese national team at the 2025 International Olympiad on Artificial Intelligence. (Photo: moet.gov.vn)

The Vietnamese national team excelled in both individual and team events at the 2025 International Olympiad on Artificial Intelligence (IOAI) held recently in Beijing, China.

In the individual competition, all Vietnamese participants won awards, including three golds, one silver, three bronzes, and one consolation prize.

In the team category, Vietnam 2 placed fourth with 198.4 points, behind teams from Poland, Russia, and Hungary.

With these results, Vietnam ranked among the top four countries and territories at the 2025 IOAI, reaffirming the country's strong position in international academic competitions.

The 2025 IOAI took place in Beijing from August 2-8, with 300 contestants from 78 teams representing 60 countries and territories. Vietnam’s national team comprised eight students./.