Vietnam among Asia’s 15 largest economies

The statistical visualisation platform Seasia Stats recently ranked Vietnam among the top 15 economies in Asia, with projected economic output reaching some 506 billion USD in 2025.



Seasia Stats highlighted Vietnam’s rapid development driven by explosive manufacturing growth and foreign investment.



While China remains the continent's largest economy, followed by Japan and India, Vietnam has distinguished itself as a rising economic force in Southeast Asia. The country, positioned 12th in the regional ranking, is projected to achieve 7% economic growth in 2024, a remarkable rate that makes it among the fastest-growing economies in the region and the world.



Indonesia leads the Southeast Asian region with an anticipated economic size of 1.5 trillion USD in 2025, buoyed by rich natural resources and a rapidly expanding middle class.



Singapore, at the ninth place, has been renowned for its financial services sector and strategic geographical position. The country’s economic output is projected at 562 billion USD.



Thailand and the Philippines came next, with projected economic sizes of 545 billion USD and 508 billion USD, respectively. These nations benefit from diverse economic drivers, including tourism, manufacturing, and a dynamic young workforce.



Other regional peers in the top 15, standing behind Vietnam, are Malaysia, Bangladesh and Iran./.