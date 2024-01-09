Making news
Vietnam among Asia-Pacific’s top-performing markets in 2024 first half: CNBC
Andy Ho, chief investment officer of VinaCapital Group, was cited as saying now is the right time for investors to enter Vietnam stocks.
“Over the next 6 to 12 months, Vietnam will be a good market as valuations are inexpensive at about 11 to 12 times earnings for 2023. That’s about a 20% to 25% discount to the regional average,” Ho told CNBC. “The average daily trading volume in Vietnam has gone from 500 million USD a year ago to about a billion dollars daily today,” he said.
Investors should also be bullish on Vietnam’s e-commerce sector, Tyler Nguyen, vice-president and head of institutional equity sales at Maybank Securities Vietnam said. “We are seeing 20-30% year-on-year growth every year,” he told CNBC, pointing out that e-commerce accounts for only 2-3% of retail sales.
When asked about Vietnam’s possible entry into MSCI’s list of emerging market economies, Nguyen said the frontier economy was still “at a very nascent stage” but “we might see good news in 2025.”/.