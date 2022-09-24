Making news
Vietnam among 10 best destinations for Germans to escape winter: news site
The author considered Vietnam a country of cultural treasures and spectacular scenery, adding that it has over 3,000 km of coastline with diverse and rich nature. Coming to Vietnam, visitors can immerse themselves in the vibrant life of the capital of Hanoi or the southern hub of Ho Chi Minh City. In addition, Hoi An, the capital of lanterns in Vietnam, is also definitely worth a visit.
The article advised visitors to begin their journey with trips through endless green paddy fields or national rainforest parks. Those who want to go to the beach were recommended to come to Nha Trang city, which houses vibrant beaches, modern resorts, and luxury shops, or relax with unspoiled nature on Phu Quoc island.
The author also mentioned the mysterious Ha Long Bay in the north, which is endowed with countless limestone mountains and small islands, and the Hai Van pass, which divides Vietnam's climate into two regions of the tropical South and the subtropical North.
Other destinations on the list were Chile, Florida (the US), Cuba, Morocco, Mexico, Panama, Sri Lanka, Tasmania (Australia) and Abu Dhabi (the UAE).