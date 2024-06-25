Vietnam always stands side by side with Cuba in all circumstances: President

Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Orlando Nicolas Hernandez Guillen (left) hands over letters of congratulations from Cuban leaders to President To Lam. (Photo: VNA)



During the reception, Lam said that the Party, State and Government of Vietnam value the special traditional relationship with Cuba as both a comrade and a brother.



Lam expressed his delight to see that the two countries’ growing relations, with strong and comprehensive developments in the complex world situation.



Vietnam always believes that under the wise leadership of the Communist Party of Cuba and the solidarity, efforts and strong will of Cuban people, Cuba will continue to firmly defend the achievements of the revolution and make new achievements in all aspects on the path of building a socialist country, Lam said.



To promote the comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, the President suggested maintaining the exchange of delegations and contacts at high level, and close coordination in effectively realising high-level agreements and existing cooperation mechanisms.



The two sides should work closely together in devising activities to celebrate the 65th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties next year (December 2, 1960 – 2025), the leader noted.



The President also hoped that the two sides will effectively implement agricultural development cooperation programmes, promote bilateral economic-trade-investment relations, as well as expand cooperation to other areas of their strengths.



Lam expressed his belief that the ambassador will continue to make important and practical contributions during his term to enhancing the friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Cuba, bilaterally and multilaterally.



For his part, the Cuban diplomat said that Cuba is always proud of Vietnam's development and the international community's recognition of the country.



In Cuba's development efforts over the past years, there have always been the companionship and support, both materially and spiritually, of the Vietnamese Party, State and people, he said, thanking Vietnam for its help in agricultural development cooperation programmes, contributing to ensuring food security for Cuba.



Cuba is ready to share and cooperate with Vietnam in biotechnology, one of its strengths, he stressed./.