Vietnam always sees Belgium as important partner within EU: PM

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) receives Belgian Ambassador to Vietnam Karl Van Den Bossche on February 26. Photo: VNA

Vietnam always regards Belgium as an important partner within the EU, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh affirmed while receiving Belgian Ambassador to Vietnam Karl Van Den Bossche on February 26.



The PM spoke highly of the positive developments in Vietnam–Belgium relations in recent years, especially the highly successful state visit to Vietnam by the Belgian King and Queen in April 2025, as well as the effective and practical implementation of the Strategic Partnership in Agriculture framework.



He suggested that both sides continue to strengthen political trust through increased exchanges of delegations at all levels and via various channels; enhance the effectiveness of bilateral cooperation mechanisms; and closely coordinate at international forums and organisations.



They should also maintain and promote cooperation in traditional areas such as defence and security, culture, education and training, climate change response, and tourism, while expanding collaboration into strategic fields including science and technology, semiconductor chips, and transport, he added.





Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) receives Belgian Ambassador to Vietnam Karl Van Den Bossche on February 26. Photo: VNA

Regarding economic cooperation, PM Chinh proposed that Belgium soon ratify the EU–Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) and voice support for the European Commission (EC) to remove the IUU “yellow card” warning against Vietnamese seafood. He also encouraged Belgian enterprises to increase investment in Vietnam and called on Belgium to continue providing non-refundable ODA, particularly for projects in education and training, vocational training, health care, environment, and post-war recovery.



On this occasion, the Prime Minister reiterated his appreciation to the Belgian Chamber of Representatives for adopting the Resolution on support for Vietnamese Agent Orange victims in October 2023, which has contributed to promoting international community support on this issue. He also commended Belgium’s attention to environmental remediation and decontamination projects, as well as to socio-economic development and infrastructure projects in various Vietnamese localities.



Ambassador Karl Van Den Bossche affirmed that Belgium always considers Vietnam a priority partner in the region and stands ready to accompany Vietnam in achieving its socio-economic development goals, including overcoming the consequences of war. He emphasised that Belgium is the only country to have adopted a resolution on support for Agent Orange victims and pledged continued assistance to Vietnam in environmental decontamination efforts and support for victims.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) receives Belgian Ambassador to Vietnam Karl Van Den Bossche on February 26. (Photo: VNA)

The Belgian diplomat also expressed his strong impression of the organisation and outcomes of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, particularly the historic achievements Vietnam has attained in recent years and the development goals set for the future.



Welcoming Vietnam’s upgrade of relations with the EU to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, thereby further strengthening cooperation with EU member states including Belgium, the ambassador agreed that both sides should continue enhancing cooperation in traditional fields and expand into areas where Belgium has strengths and Vietnam has demand, so as to deepen and make bilateral relations more effective.



On this occasion, Ambassador Karl Van Den Bossche expressed his thanks for the close guidance of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and the active coordination of Vietnamese ministries, sectors, and localities in implementing activities and projects to promote multifaceted cooperation between the two countries./.