Vietnam always prioritises developing relations with China: State President

State President Luong Cuong (L) meets with Zhao Leji, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) of China on September 4. (Photo: VNA)

State President Luong Cuong has affirmed that strengthening relations with China remains a top priority of Vietnam while meeting with Zhao Leji, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) of China.



The event took place in Beijing on September 4 as part of the Vietnamese leader's working visit to China and attendance at the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the world people’s victory over fascism.



President Cuong warmly recalled the attendance of the Chinese leader, along with a high-level delegation and a contingent of the People’s Liberation Army of China, at the ceremony celebrating the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day of Vietnam on September 2. He congratulated Zhao on the success of his first official visit to Vietnam in his current role, helping to tighten cooperation between the two legislative bodies.



The Vietnamese leader expressed his impression of China's successful organisation of the commemoration of the victory over fascism and acknowledged the country's remarkable development under the leadership of the CPC. He emphasised that the participation of key leaders from both Parties and countries in each other's major events vividly demonstrates the trusted relationship between the two countries.

At the meeting between State President Luong Cuong and Zhao Leji, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China. (Photo: VNA)

President Cuong called on both sides to enhance solidarity and cooperation, affirming Vietnam’s support for parliamentary diplomacy as a vital pillar of the bilateral ties. He praised the success of the first meeting of the Vietnam – China Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee, and urged the two legislatures to continue creating favourable conditions for both countries to enhance political trust, improve the efficacy of substantive cooperation across various fields, and support each other's development while consolidating the social foundation for the bilateral relations.



Zhao, for his part, welcomed President Cuong’s participation in China’s commemorative event and extended warm congratulations to Vietnam on its successful National Day celebrations. He expressed gratitude for the thoughtful and cordial reception extended to him during his recent visit to Vietnam, stressing that the trip had elevated legislative cooperation and contributed to building a Vietnam – China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.



Agreeing with President Cuong’s proposals, the Chinese leader underscored the importance of strengthening traditional friendship and collaboration to build a community of shared future, which, he said, aligns with the interests of both nations and contributes to peace, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.



He affirmed that the NPC values its relations with the Vietnamese National Assembly and is ready to work closely to effectively implement the common perceptions reached by the top leaders of both countries.



Zhao suggested intensifying high-level exchanges, capitalising on the efficacy of the cooperation mechanisms such as the bilateral steering committee and the “3+3” strategic dialogue on diplomacy, defence, and public security, while promoting the role of the legislative bodies to build political trust and advance substantive cooperation across domains, particularly in science – technology, and strategic transport infrastructure.



He also called for the early convening of the first meeting of the Vietnam–China joint committee on railway cooperation, and stressed the importance of boosting cooperation in tourism, education, culture, and people-to-people exchanges to reinforce a solid foundation for the Vietnam – China relations./.