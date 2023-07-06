Vietnam always considers France a priority partner: PM

Vietnam always considers France one of its priority partners based on sincerity and trustworthiness in its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of ties, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told outgoing French Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolas Warnery during a reception in Hanoi on July 6.



Speaking highly of the Ambassador and the French Embassy’s contributions to the Vietnam-France strategic partnership, PM Chinh said France now ranks second among European Union members in terms of investment in Vietnam, with a total registered capital of about 3.57 billion USD, fourth in trade exchange and first in provision of ODA assistance to Vietnam, with a total concessional loan of 3 billion EUR. Two-way trade reached 5.3 billion USD last year, up 10% year-on-year.



Vietnam always values France's role and voice on the international stage, as well as bilateral cooperation at multilateral forums, he said, adding that Vietnam actively supports France's initiatives and ideas aimed at contributing to maintaining peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world.



In order to bolster bilateral ties, the Vietnamese PM suggested both sides continue facilitating high-level contacts, exchanges and visits between their leaders, and fully and effectively tap opportunities brought about by the Vietnam-EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).



He proposed that France promptly ratify the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) to optimise bilateral cooperation potential in investment.



The Vietnamese leader wished for stronger ties in new areas such as renewable energy, high technology, digital economy, green growth, circular economy, climate change response, and greenhouse gas emission reduction, particularly in the production of equipment for renewable energy industry. He also hoped for increased collaboration in culture, education, human resource training, and preservation of architectural heritages in Vietnam.



The host asked France to help push the European Commission (EC)’s early removal of yellow card warning against Vietnamese aquatic products, and continue committing ODA and concessional loans to Vietnam.



The PM said he believes that in any position, the Ambassador will always be a close friend of Vietnam, serving as a bridge to foster traditional friendship and strategic partnership between the two countries.



Warnery, for his part, affirmed that French leaders wish to further deepen relations with Vietnam. He also acknowledged Vietnam's important role in ASEAN and in the implementation of France's Indo-Pacific Strategy.



Agreeing with PM Chinh’s proposals, he said he will report and discuss with relevant French authorities to continue reinforcing all-around ties, particularly in politics, trade-investment, education-training, sci-tech, and preservation of French architectural heritages in Hanoi, such as the Long Bien bridge.



Hailing Vietnam's efforts in achieving climate change response goals, especially the recent issuance of the Power Development Master Plan VIII, he said France will actively assist Vietnam in this field, especially in the implementation of the Political Declaration on the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP).



On global and regional issues of shared concern, Warnery affirmed that France supports ASEAN and Vietnam's stance on ensuring security, safety, freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea, and settling disputes through peaceful means in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)./.