Vietnam always attaches importance to Vietnam-Israel relations: PM

Vietnam always attaches importance to Vietnam-Israel relations, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told visiting Israeli Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat, who is also head of the Israel subcommittee of the Vietnam-Israel Intergovernmental Committee, in Hanoi on August 16.



He said that Vietnam consistently implements the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of foreign relations; be a good friend, a reliable partner of countries all over the world, and an active and responsible member of the international community, for the goal of preserving an environment of peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and in the world.

Vietnam is deploying a “four nots” defence policy: not joining military alliances, not associating with one country to fight against another, not allowing foreign countries to set up military bases or use Vietnamese territory to oppose other countries, and not using force or threatening to use force in international relations, he noted.

The visit and the organisation of the 3rd meeting of the Vietnam - Israel Intergovernmental Committee are a practical step to realise agreements reached during the official visit to Israel by Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang in July and the freshly-signed Vietnam - Israel Free Trade Agreement, the PM said.

He informed the Israeli minister that Vietnam has decided to issue electronic visas to citizens of foreign countries, including Israel, from August 15, while welcoming the preparation by both sides for the opening of a direct airline between the two countries.



To foster the bilateral relations substantively and more effectively, the PM urged the two sides to strengthen the exchange of visits, promote the effective implementation of cooperation mechanisms, effectively implement the Vietnam-Israel FTA, and initiate negotiations for the signing of cooperation agreements in the industrial field. He also emphasised the need for coordination in the organisation of trade promotion activities, enhancing the export of flagship Vietnamese products such as agricultural and aquatic products, fruits and vegetables and processed foods to Israel.

The head of the Vietnamese Government also asked the two sides to strengthen their cooperation in the fields of innovation, high technology and climate change response, including cooperation in dealing with drought in the central provinces and training of high quality human resources. He affirmed that Vietnam is ready to serve as a bridge to promote cooperation between Israel and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).



On this occasion, he extended an invitation to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to pay an official visit to Vietnam.

Minister Nir Barkat, for his part, affirmed that the Israeli Government always regards Vietnam as an important partner in the region and wishes to strengthen cooperation with the country in all fields. He hailed Vietnam as a dynamic economy with a market of 100 million consumers and a gateway to 700-million-strong ASEAN.

He said that Israel is working to coordinate with Vietnam to quickly complete the relevant procedures so that the Vietnam-Israel Free Trade Agreement enters into force as soon as possible, speed up connection between businesses of the two countries as well as foster cooperation in the fields of high technology, medicine, the fight against desertification, marine development and aquaculture, and especially innovation./.