Vietnam Airlines to use wide-body Boeing 787s on Hanoi-Singapore route





Throughout June and July, it will operate seven flights per week on the route with the aim of increasing the number of passengers on each flight by more than 50% compared to narrow-body aircraft.



With an optimal two-aisle design, Boeing 787 aircraft can carry up to 300 passengers with more spacious seating space. Business class seats are able to lean back 180 degrees to help customers fully relax.

Outstanding facilities, such as extra-large luggage compartments, larger windows, and built-in USB charging ports on the seats, as well as modern personal entertainment system featuring movies and games, will create maximum convenience for passengers.

On this occasion, Vietnam Airlines is offering a promotion with round-trip tickets priced from 6.1 million VND (241 USD), including taxes and fees, to passengers flying on the route. It is applicable to tickets purchased on Tuesdays from now to May 28, and flights from now to December 31, 2024./.