Vietnam Airlines to resume direct flights between Da Nang and Tokyo

The national carrier Vietnam Airlines will resume a direct service between the central beach city of Da Nang to Tokyo's Narita Airport with four flights per week starting from March 26 as part of the 2023-27 promotion and cooperation agreement with the central city.



The airline’s Deputy General Director Trịnh Ngoc Thanh stressed at the official signing ceremony on March 3 that cooperation with the central city has been positively growing since the previous five-year deal in 2018-22.



Thanh said the route is resumed in celebration of the city’s Liberation Day (March 29) and busy summer vacation trips.



Deputy Chairwoman of the city’s People’s Committee Ngo Thi Kim Yen said the two sides agreed to promote investment, trade, tourism and destinations in the next five-year period, focusing on full post-COVID- 19 economic recovery.



She said the agreement would help boost tourism in Da Nang City via Vietnam Airlines flights to/from the city. Meanwhile, the city will promote the national flag carrier’s international and domestic air routes at tourism and cultural events.



According to the city’s tourism department, Da Nang hosted 3.7 million tourists in 2022.



Da Nang is served by 24 direct air routes, of which 16 are internationals, hosting an average of 100 and 112 flights per week.



The central city will be hosting several international events in 2023 including the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival; the ASEAN Students Sports Games; and the Asia Films Festival.



Vietnam Airlines has recovered 60 % of flights since the two-year COVID-19 deadlock, and it plans to resume chartered flights between Da Nang and China by the middle of April, according to Thanh./.