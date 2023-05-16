Vietnam Airlines to launch online check-in service at Mumbai airport

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will launch direct flights between Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City of Vietnam and India’s commercial hub of Mumbai, and launch online check-in service for passengers departing from Mumbai International Airport from May 20.



Passengers can save time by check-in online via website www.vietnamairlines.com or mobile app Vietnam Airlines within 24 hours until 60 minutes prior to their scheduled departure.

After completing the online check-in process, passengers will receive an “Online Boarding Pass” via email or can print it. Then, they will go to the online check-in counter at the Mumbai International Airport so that staff can verify their boarding passes and their identity documents quickly.

With the goal of becoming a digital airline as well as creating convenience for passengers, Vietnam Airlines has strived to expand the number of airports provided with the online check-in service. Up to now, its passengers can check-in online at all domestic airports and 31 international airports.

The carrier said it plans to operate four flights per week on the Hanoi-Mumbai route on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, and three others on the HCM City-Mumbai route on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, using Airbus A321.

The new air routes are expected to contribute to enhancing trade, cultural and social links between the two countries.



In June 2022, Vietnam Airlines opened its first direct route between Hanoi/HCM City and New Delhi.



Over the past years, India has remained a leading trade partner of Vietnam, with two-way trade up 13.6% to reach 15.05 billion USD in 2022. It is also one of the 10 countries with the biggest search volume for tourism in Vietnam./.