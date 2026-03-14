Vietnam Airlines to launch direct Hanoi–Amsterdam service on June 16

With the addition of the Hanoi–Amsterdam service, the carrier will increase its total number of direct routes between Vietnam and Europe to 12. Photo: VNA

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has announced the launch of a new direct air route between Hanoi and Amsterdam of the Netherlands, alongside a series of market promotion activities and business connectivity programmes with leading European travel partners to introduce the new service and promote Vietnam as a destination.

Under the plan, the Hanoi–Amsterdam route will commence operations on June 16, 2026, with an expected frequency of three return flights per week using modern wide-body Airbus A350 aircraft. This will be the first direct air link between Vietnam and the Netherlands, helping to shorten travel time and enhance connectivity between Vietnam and one of Europe’s key economic, logistics and aviation transit hubs.

The flight schedule is designed to provide convenient travel options for passengers from Europe to Vietnam, while also facilitating connections to the airline’s domestic and regional network, including Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Nha Trang and Phu Quoc, as well as destinations across Southeast Asia, Northeast Asia and Australia.



With the addition of the Hanoi–Amsterdam service, the carrier will increase its total number of direct routes between Vietnam and Europe to 12, serving eight destinations including Paris, Frankfurt, London, Munich, Milan, Copenhagen, Moscow and Amsterdam.

Nguyen Quang Trung, Deputy General Director of Vietnam Airlines, said Europe has always been one of the carrier’s key international markets. The launch event and sales campaign for the Hanoi–Amsterdam route in the Netherlands demonstrate the airline’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with travel agencies and partners across the region. He expressed his confidence that the new route would create more convenient connectivity between Europe and Vietnam, contributing to the growth of tourism, trade and people-to-people exchanges.

By expanding its flight network and intensifying market promotion in Europe, Vietnam Airlines continues to affirm its role as the national flag carrier in enhancing links between Vietnam and major global economic centres, thereby helping boost trade, tourism and the international promotion of the country and its people.

Market data show that two-way passenger traffic between Vietnam and the Netherlands exceeded 122,000 in 2024 and continued to grow in 2025, with the Hanoi–Amsterdam route alone recording a year-on-year increase of over 40%. Amid rising travel demand between Europe and Southeast Asia, this new route is seen as an effective solution to shorten travel time, reduce transit stops, and enhance passengers' experience.



Beyond passenger transport, the new route is expected to create significant opportunities for air cargo, particularly for Vietnam’s high-value exports to Europe such as electronics, textiles and garments, fresh agricultural produce, and seafood. The direct connection will shorten delivery time, optimise supply chains, and improve the competitiveness of Vietnamese businesses./.