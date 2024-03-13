Making news
Vietnam Airlines to launch direct flights to Germany’s Munich from October
Meanwhile, there is one weekly flight on the Ho Chi Minh City-Munich route, with the plane departing from the Vietnamese city on Mondays and returning on Tuesdays. Vietnam Airlines will add one more flight to the route from December.
The carrier now has four direct routes from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to Germany’s Frankfurt and Munich. Wide-body Boeing 787 aircraft are used for the services.
Tickets to Munich are now available on Vietnam Airlines’ website, mobile app, and official ticket offices and agents nationwide./.