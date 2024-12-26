Vietnam Airlines to debut premium economy class in January 2025

Vietnam Airlines plans to debut premium economy class in all routes from January 14, 2025 (Photo: VNA)

National-flag carrier Vietnam Airlines is set to elevate travel experience for passengers with the launch of premium economy class across its entire domestic flight network from January 14, 2025.

This move aims to provide more options for passengers, offering a middle ground between business and economy class.

According to a Vietnam Airlines representative, the new service combines enhanced comfort, priority perks, and affordability, making it an appealing choice for travellers seeking more value.

Premium economy passengers will enjoy a host of benefits, including priority check-in and boarding, significantly reducing airport wait times. The baggage allowance matches business class standards - 12kg for hand luggage and a checked bag weighing up to 32kg, both with priority tags.

For ATR-72 flights, passengers can carry 7kg of hand luggage and check in a bag up to 23kg due to aircraft-specific limitations. Additionally, premium economy travellers will receive complimentary access to business class lounges or vouchers for airports without lounges.

Passengers can make free flight changes or opt for same-day rebooking at the airport (go-show) without extra charges. Free seat selection is also included, offering greater flexibility to suit individual preferences.

Premium economy cabins are strategically placed behind business class, offering a separate and serene space. Meals are tailored to be distinct from standard economy options on selected routes.

Entertainment is equally robust, with personal screens on Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 aircraft, wireless streaming systems on Airbus A320/A321 planes, and access to the Press Reader app for digital newspapers.

By introducing premium economy for domestic routes, Vietnam Airlines joins the ranks of global carriers like Delta Airlines, China Southern Airlines, and Vistara in redefining mid-tier travel./.