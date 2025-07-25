Making news
Vietnam Airlines to add over 85,000 seats for summer peak season
Vietnam Airlines has announced that it will add two Airbus A320 aircraft to its fleet under a wet lease agreement with operations starting at the end of this month, to meet the growing travel demand during the summer.
The move is expected to improve the national flag carrier’s operational capacity during the peak season.
The two newly leased aircraft will allow Vietnam Airlines to add more than 85,000 seats or nearly 500 flights to the market. The flights will primarily be operated on key domestic routes connecting Ho Chi Minh City with Da Nang, Phu Quoc, Thanh Hoa, Dong Hoi, and Chu Lai.
Amid a global aircraft shortage caused by the recall of Pratt & Whitney engines, the fleet expansion demonstrates the carrier’s proactive and flexible operation.
During this year's summer peak, Vietnam Airlines will operate 43,000 flights across its domestic and international networks, offering nearly 9 million seats. Both the number of flights and seats have increased by nearly 14% compared to the same period last year.
To ensure smooth operations, the airline has advanced aircraft maintenance schedules, optimised flight planning, and reinforced manpower. It encourages passengers to plan their trips and book tickets early via official channels/.