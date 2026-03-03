Vietnam Airlines reroutes Europe services to ensure operational safety

Illustrative photo: VNA

All flights operated by the national flag carrier between Vietnam and Europe have been rerouted to steer clear of conflict zones and continues to operate safely as scheduled.



The airline said it is closely monitoring conflict developments, coordinating with relevant authorities, and preparing flexible contingency plans to maintain stable, safe and efficient operations.



The route adjustments may result in longer flight times and have knock-on effects on the airline’s overall network schedule. However, the carrier stressed this measure is necessary and underscores its principle that safety is the highest priority in all operational decisions.



Passengers travelling to or from Europe during this period are advised to regularly check updates via the airline’s official website www.vietnamairlines.com and verified social media channels. Customer support is available 24/7 through its hotline and official ticket offices and agents./.