Vietnam Airlines reports 7% growth in domestic aviation market over pre-pandemic level

The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines reported a 7% growth in the domestic aviation market in the first half of this year compared to the same period in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.

However, the international market has not fully recovered, reaching over 80% of the pre-pandemic level, the airline said.

To meet rising travel demand in the peak summer season, Vietnam Airlines has increased domestic flights and offered attractive promotional programmes.

In particular, the airline has rolled out a promotion campaign reducing 15-30% of ticket fares for both domestic and international routes for groups of 4-6 passengers, which is intended to stimulate both tourism and trade demand in the second half of the year./.