Vietnam Airlines reopens regular flights to China from December 9

Vietnam Airlines' flight VN 502 departed from Ho Chi Minh City for China's Guangzhou at 9:55 am on December 9, marking the carrier's first regular commercial flight between Vietnam and China after a nearly three-year disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As China has been loosening COVID-19 prevention and control measures, Vietnam Airlines officially reopened several routes between Vietnam and China to meet the travel demand of passengers.



In the first phase, Vietnam Airlines will resume three routes to China, namely the Ho Chi Minh City - Guangzhou with one flight every Friday; Hanoi - Shanghai with two flights a week on Mondays and Fridays from December 12; and Ho Chi Minh City - Shanghai with one flight every Wednesday from December 14.



With the resumption of regular flights to China, Vietnam Airlines has restored services to most international destinations, bringing the number of flights operating across its international network to more than 600 flights per week, equal to 70% of the total number before the pandemic.

For immigration procedures, Vietnam Airlines recommends that passengers consult the regulations officially announced by the Chinese Embassy to ensure the necessary documents and procedures, including a PCR test taken within 48 hours before departure.

Before the departing time, passengers are required to submit a health declare to get their health code. They must wear N95 masks when entering China as well as follow isolation regulations of the country’s authorities./.