Vietnam Airlines ranked among top 20 world's best airlines

Vietnam Airlines has been honoured in the Top 20 World's Best Airlines for 2025 by AirlineRatings. (Photo: spirit.vietnamairlines.com)

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has been honoured in the Top 20 World's Best Airlines for 2025 by AirlineRatings and won the World’s Best Value Premium Economy award for the second consecutive year.

These accolades highlight the airline’s consistent quality and exceptional service across its entire network, regardless of flight distance or class. The retention of the World’s Best Value Premium Economy title underscores its excellence in this segment.

Sharon Petersen, CEO of AirlineRatings, praised Vietnam Airlines for its perfect balance of quality and value, stating that since January 14, 2025, it has expanded its premium economy class to domestic routes, offering passengers enhanced privileges.

The awards reflect our relentless efforts to improve service quality and motivates us to continue innovating and delivering world-class experiences. We remain committed to meeting and exceeding the ever-growing expectations of customers, said Deputy General Director of Vietnam Airlines Dang Anh Tuan.

AirlineRatings.com, a global aviation safety and product rating agency, evaluates over 435 airlines based on service, seating, meals, comfort, and passenger feedback. Vietnam Airlines joins other top carriers like Korean Air, Qatar Airways, and Singapore Airlines in the prestigious Top 20 list./.