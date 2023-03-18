Vietnam Airlines promotes country’s image at MATTA Fair 2023

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines is participating in the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) Fair 2023, now underway in Kuala Lumpur from March 17 to 19, aiming to promote Vietnam's image to international friends as well as introduce its new products.

Hoang Minh Tri, head of the Representative Office of Vietnam Airlines in Malaysia, said that after the COVID-19 pandemic was controlled and life gradually returned to normal, the travel demand of Malaysian people has increased, even higher than in the pre-pandemic period.

Da Nang, Nha Trang, Da Lat, Phu Quoc, and Ho Chi Minh City are the most sought-after destinations by Malaysia’s tourists.

By attending the fair, Vietnam Airlines hopes to bring more foreign visitors to Vietnam through attractive product packages with direct flights from Kuala Lumpur, he said.

Organised by the Malaysian Association of Toru and Travel Agents, the fair attracts the participation of nearly 5,000 tour and travel agencies, hotels and resorts, airline and cruise operators and other travel-related service providers and organisations with 1,400 pavilions.

It is expected to draw 250,000 visitors and generate 400 million RM (89.1 million USD)./.