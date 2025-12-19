Vietnam Airlines operates 1st passenger flight to Long Thanh International Airport

Vietnam Airlines's first passenger flight to Long Thanh carries Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh (sixth from right) and nearly 100 passengers (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Airlines on December 19 operated the first passenger flight to Long Thanh International Airport, marking the beginning of civil aviation operations at Vietnam’s newest and most modern airport.



The flight, coded VN1 and operated by a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, departed from Hanoi and landed at Long Thanh after more than two hours. On board were Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh and nearly 100 passengers.



A Vietnam Airlines representative said the safe landing of the wide-body aircraft, following a successful technical verification flight on December 15, demonstrates the airport’s high level of readiness as well as strong coordination among relevant ministries, agencies, and service units. This flight is considered a significant milestone in the roadmap to officially put Long Thanh International Airport into full commercial operation.



Vietnam Airlines General Director Le Hong Ha stated that the first commercial passenger flight to Long Thanh not only opens a new phase of operations for the national flag carrier but also contributes to accelerating the modernisation of Vietnam’s aviation infrastructure, and enhancing domestic and international connectivity.



Alongside the inaugural flight to Long Thanh, Vietnam Airlines also opened new routes from Ho Chi Minh City to Copenhagen and from Hanoi to Cebu; resumed flights to Vinh Airport in Nghe An province; officially introduced in-flight Internet services; and put into operation new lounges and check-in facilities at several domestic airports./.